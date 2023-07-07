Friday , 7 July 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Chedoke Dredging finally  set to begin later in July
News

Chedoke Dredging finally  set to begin later in July

July 7, 20231 Mins read71 Views

At long last the City of Hamilton is set to begin the dredging of Chedoke Creek that was ordered by the Ministry of the Environment after the combined sewer overflow discharge that occurred between January 2014 and July 2018. The City’s general contractor, Milestone Environmental Contracting Inc., have remobilized equipment to the site and are completing the construction of a dredge material management area in Kay Drage Park .The hydraulic dredger will be back on the site this coming week along with the installation of the associated floating pipeline. The floating pipeline will be used to transport the sediments to the Dredge Material Management Area for dewatering. In-water work is scheduled to begin on July 17, 2023, with dedicated debris removal in Chedoke Creek occurring between the Desjardins Recreation Trail bridge and the Kay Drage Park bridge. The advanced removal of debris will ensure that the dredger can move easily throughout the targeted dredging portion of the project. The city had entered into environmental monitoring agreements with the Huron-Wendat Nation, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and the  Six Nations of the Grand River. But the project was halted last summer by picketing by the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council, as represented by the Haudenosaunee Development Institute. HDI has now reached agreement with the city to allow the work to proceed. Health & Safety orientation training is taking place for each environmental monitor attending site to provide information about their rights, responsibilities, and the importance of safety on the worksite.  For regular updates on project progress www.hamilton.ca/chedokecreekremediation. 

Previous post Bank robber didn’t get far: arrested within minutes of stick-up

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Chedoke Dredging finally  set to begin later in July

July 7, 2023
News

Bank robber didn’t get far: arrested within minutes of stick-up

July 7, 2023
News

Hamilton Police shutter two magic mushroom shops operating in plain sight

July 7, 2023
News

59-Year-Old Man Charged with Human Trafficking by Hamilton Police

July 7, 2023

Related Articles

News

Bank robber didn’t get far: arrested within minutes of stick-up

Quick work by Hamilton Police resulted in the arrest of a 36-year-old...

ByJuly 7, 2023
News

Hamilton Police shutter two magic mushroom shops operating in plain sight

Hamilton Police Major Drugs and Gangs Unit has shut down two illegal...

ByJuly 7, 2023
News

59-Year-Old Man Charged with Human Trafficking by Hamilton Police

A Hamilton Police investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Hamilton...

ByJuly 7, 2023
News

West Harbour GO train service will be switched to buses this weekend

GO train service to West Harbour will be replaced by buses this...

ByJuly 6, 2023