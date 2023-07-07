Chedoke Dredging finally  set to begin later in July

At long last the City of Hamilton is set to begin the dredging of Chedoke Creek that was ordered by the Ministry of the Environment after the combined sewer overflow discharge that occurred between January 2014 and July 2018. The City’s general contractor, Milestone Environmental Contracting Inc., have remobilized equipment to the site and are completing the construction of a dredge material management area in Kay Drage Park .The hydraulic dredger will be back on the site this coming week along with the installation of the associated floating pipeline. The floating pipeline will be used to transport the sediments to the Dredge Material Management Area for dewatering. In-water work is scheduled to begin on July 17, 2023, with dedicated debris removal in Chedoke Creek occurring between the Desjardins Recreation Trail bridge and the Kay Drage Park bridge. The advanced removal of debris will ensure that the dredger can move easily throughout the targeted dredging portion of the project. The city had entered into environmental monitoring agreements with the Huron-Wendat Nation, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and the Six Nations of the Grand River. But the project was halted last summer by picketing by the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council, as represented by the Haudenosaunee Development Institute. HDI has now reached agreement with the city to allow the work to proceed. Health & Safety orientation training is taking place for each environmental monitor attending site to provide information about their rights, responsibilities, and the importance of safety on the worksite. For regular updates on project progress www.hamilton.ca/chedokecreekremediation.