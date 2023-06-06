CELEBRATE NATIONAL INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY AT THE WESTDALE

The Westdale will celebreate National Indigenous Peoples Day,on June 21 at 7:00 pm– an evening of music, poetry, and film to celebrate the Indigenous community. A discussion panel about Indigenous art, identity, and the difficulties facing furthering the goal of Reconciliation will conclude the evening’s festivities.

Local filmmaker Shane Pennells hosts the evening, featuring greetings and music from Gail Obediah, a musical set from Lacey Hill, a poetry reading from Cher Obediah, and a screening of one of Pennells’ short films.

Shane Pennells is a filmmaker and writer who has worked with at-risk and marginalized populations for over 20 years, using the arts to bring attention to their voices and stories. He has also done extensive work in media advisory and media theory education, for which he received provincial and federal commendations. He is the past Chair of Arts for All and currently sits on the Theatre Aquarius and Shalem Mental Health Network boards.

Lacey Hill is Oneida/Mohawk of Six Nations, Wolf Clan. She is a singer/songwriter and inspirational speaker. She describes her music as “Indigenous Soul,” grown from a passion for making music since she was a little girl. There is no denying the amount of heart Lacey bleeds into each album.

Gail Obediah is a singer/songwriter with a unique music mix. She sings with a traditional women’s group and works on and performs her music. Her songs blend traditional/contemporary drum songs, mingled amongst acoustic jazz/blues/folk genres. She calls this RezJazz.

Cher Obediah is Ojibway and Mohawk of the Turtle Clan from Six Nations with roots in Alderville First Nation. She’s a filmmaker, writer, speaker, author and artist who focuses on projects that promote Indigenous culture, healing and transformation, domestic violence, youth-driven initiatives and content that inspires others to recognize their worth.

Heritage Canada funds National Indigenous Peoples Day at The Westdale.