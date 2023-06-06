Wednesday , 7 June 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Arts CELEBRATE NATIONAL INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY AT THE WESTDALE
Arts

CELEBRATE NATIONAL INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY AT THE WESTDALE

June 6, 20231 Mins read279 Views

The Westdale will celebreate National Indigenous Peoples Day,on June 21 at 7:00 pm– an evening of music, poetry, and film to celebrate the Indigenous community. A discussion panel about Indigenous art, identity, and the difficulties facing furthering the goal of Reconciliation will conclude the evening’s festivities.

Local filmmaker Shane Pennells hosts the evening, featuring greetings and music from Gail Obediah, a musical set from Lacey Hill, a poetry reading from Cher Obediah, and a screening of one of Pennells’ short films.   

Shane Pennells is a filmmaker and writer who has worked with at-risk and marginalized populations for over 20 years, using the arts to bring attention to their voices and stories. He has also done extensive work in media advisory and media theory education, for which he received provincial and federal commendations. He is the past Chair of Arts for All and currently sits on the Theatre Aquarius and Shalem Mental Health Network boards.

Lacey Hill is Oneida/Mohawk of Six Nations, Wolf Clan. She is a singer/songwriter and inspirational speaker. She describes her music as “Indigenous Soul,” grown from a passion for making music since she was a little girl. There is no denying the amount of heart Lacey bleeds into each album.

Gail Obediah is a singer/songwriter with a unique music mix. She sings with a traditional women’s group and works on and performs her music. Her songs blend traditional/contemporary drum songs, mingled amongst acoustic jazz/blues/folk genres. She calls this RezJazz.

Cher Obediah is Ojibway and Mohawk of the Turtle Clan from Six Nations with roots in Alderville First Nation. She’s a filmmaker, writer, speaker, author and artist who focuses on projects that promote Indigenous culture, healing and transformation, domestic violence, youth-driven initiatives and content that inspires others to recognize their worth. 

Heritage Canada funds National Indigenous Peoples Day at The Westdale. 

Previous post Opinion: Revolving door at Transportation is the reason for the Metrolinx mess

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Eight year manslaughter sentence in Peter Khill case

June 6, 2023
Arts

CELEBRATE NATIONAL INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY AT THE WESTDALE

June 6, 2023
Opinion

Opinion: Revolving door at Transportation is the reason for the Metrolinx mess

June 6, 2023
News

Milton woman has been missing for a week

June 6, 2023

Related Articles

Arts

Alex Reynolds Reviews: ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME, MARGARET

Not a throwback to a Cecil B. DeMille religious potboiler, but a...

ByJune 3, 2023
Arts

A few tickets till available as Hamilton Music Collective celebrates its 15th anniversary

Astrid and Darcy Hepner’s lives have always been immersed in music. For...

ByMay 29, 2023
Arts

Big program ahead for Hamilton Philharmonic, in Gemma New’s final season

Under the final season of the artistic leadership of Music Director Gemma New the...

ByMay 26, 2023
Arts

Public Art at Churchill Park will honour Holocaust hero Wallenberg

A dream of former Hamilton resident Madeline levy of seeing recognition of...

ByMay 24, 2023