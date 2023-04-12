Celebrate Earth Day and World Book Day with gritLIT, which begins April 19

gritLIT: Hamilton’s Readers and Writers Festival begins Wednesday, April 19This year’s program offers five days of programming, which will feature two days of virtual programming (Wednesday, April 19-Thursday, April 20), and three days of in-person programming (Friday, April 21-Sunday, April 23) at the Homewood Suites by Hilton in downtown Hamilton.

The 2023 line-up features readings, panels, interviews, interactive events and writing workshops. Tickets are on sale now at gritlit.ca

Over the five day event there will be 39 Authors, 22 Online Events, 6 Virtual Events

This year’s festival falls on Earth Day (April 22) and World Book Day (April 23). Earth Day events include:

Earth Day Conversations – Part 1 April 22, 12:30 p.m. | Panel

Bronwen Tucker David Gray-Donald Angele Alook

The book The End of This World: Climate Justice in So-Called Canada takes an unflinching look at how land theft, resource extraction and colonial genocide have resulted in a severe climate crisis. Join contributing authors Angele Alook, David Gray-Donald and Bronwen Tucker as they discuss the need for radical change and the promise that a liveable future is still within reach.

Earth Day Conversations – Part 2 April 22, 2:00 p.m. | Panel

Sheila Murray Alessandra Naccarato Rebecca Campbell Ryan Fitzpatrick

gritLIT’s second Earth Day-themed event looks at whether ordinary people making small changes can have an impact. Poet ryan fitzpatrick (Sunny Ways) leads the conversation with short story writer Rebecca Campbell (Arboreality), essayist/poet Alessandra Naccarato (Imminent Domains: Reckoning with the Anthropocene) and Sheila Murray, author and co-founder of CREW (Community Resilience to Extreme Weather) about the impacts of climate change on their lives, their communities, and how they tell their stories.

Consumer Culture Today April 22, 3:30 p.m. | Panel

Jamie Tennant Paul Berton Jason Guriel

Jason Guriel’s latest book, On Browsing, is a defense of the joys of browsing through record bins and among bookshelves in brick-and-mortar shops. In Shopomania: Our Obsession with Possession, Paul Berton challenges modern-day consumer culture and the constant need to own more. Host Jamie Tennant sits down with the authors to discuss our love of shopping, the impacts of online stores, and how to find a balance between harmless retail fun and over-consumption.

To see a complete list of authors and events, visit gritlit.ca.

About gritLIT

Now in its 19th year, gritLIT is Hamilton’s annual literary festival, a five-day celebration of Canadian authors. Since its inception in 2004, the festival has built a reputation with readers in the Golden Horseshoe as a place to get “up close and personal” with their favourite authors and to discover new voices.

gritLIT brings together diverse voices – the biggest Canadian authors, up and coming talent, and local Hamilton writers – in a series of readings and themed events. The festival’s mandate is one of accessibility for both authors and audiences. gritLIT puts a focus on local authors, giving them the exposure to readers that they richly deserve.