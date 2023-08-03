CBC story on bedbug infestation gets Hamilton Public Health officials in hot water

The City of Hamilton was in damage control Thursday after a CBC Hamilton story broke that appeared to portray the city as being nonchalant when it comes to bedbug and cockroach infestation in Hamilton apartment buildings. The CBC story focused on an apartment on Melvin Avenue where a tenant complained that her unit was overrun with cockroaches and bedbugs for more than a year and have all but destroyed her life.

The CBC contacted Hamilton Public health who admitted they had paused their bug infestation checks due to the pandemic but were planning on resuming inspections later this month. One member of Public Health, Matthew Lawson was quoted as saying there is little evidence that the bugs carry disease, saying ”pests in the modern form aren’t necessarily presenting a health hazard.”

The story triggered an angry response from Mayor Andrea Horwath who tweeted (or X’d) “This is completely shocking and unacceptable. I’ve told City staff I expect an apology to the public and (implement) immediate measures to address this issue and restart bylaw enforcement. Council and I will work together to make sure this situation is addressed.”

The apology was not long in coming as both Lawson and Medical Officer of Health called a news conference Thursday afternoon and both offered abject apologies. Lawson apologized for his ‘lapse in judgment” saying his comments “don’t reflect my commitment to the people of Hamilton.”

Dr Richardson pointed out that complaints about infestations are way down from a peak of 1064 cases in 2019 to 186 in the past year. A bylaw officer’ whose sole task will be investigating infestation complaints is set to start work on August 8th. Dr Richardson said the department had been gradually restoring services that had to be put on hold during the pandemic and that the decision to restore the bug inspection program had been in the works