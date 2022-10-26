Cats beef up the D-line ahead of playoffs

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Wednesday, the football club has signed national defensive back Mike Daly.

Daly, 32, most recently played four games for the Tiger-Cats in 2021 and started the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. The 6’1, 189-pound native of Kitchener, Ontario has played 91 games over seven seasons with the Ticats (2014-21), registering 150 total tackles, including 101 defensive tackles, one quarterback sack, two forced fumbles, eight interceptions and one defensive touchdown.

After the 2021 season, Daly joined Wilfred Laurier University’s coaching staff as a defensive backs and special teams assistant coach helping guide the Golden Hawks to a 5-3 overall record. He has also been a frequent contributor to the Ticats Audio Network, including co-hosting Tiger-Cats Game Day alongside former teammate, Courtney Stephen.