Cash will assist YMCA work in mental health for young people

Nearly $300,000 in federal funding will support the expansion of the “Y Mind” and “Mind Medicine” evidence-based, youth-informed, early mental health intervention programs.

Young people have been disproportionally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with social isolation, virtual learning challenges, job insecurity, and financial hardship worsening their mental health and well-being.

The announcement was made Thursday by Minister Karina Gould at the YMCA of Hamilton|Burlington|Brantford.

The programs are intended for young people aged 13-30 years of age who are experiencing mild to moderate anxiety and/or depression and aim to support the development of effective coping skills and improvements to participants’ overall well-being. Y Mind will introduce them to evidence-based tools and connect them with peers and experienced professionals. Mind Medicine, an adapted version of Y Mind, has been developed specifically for Indigenous young people, and will be implemented in partnership with Indigenous-serving organizations and communities.

“Mental health is health, and supporting young people in our communities is a top priority. With leaders like the YMCA of Hamilton|Burlington|Brantford, we are setting youth up with the essential tools, resources, and support they need to live a healthy life,” said Gould in making the announcement.