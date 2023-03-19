Carmeuse have scrapped plans for Incinerator project in  Dundas: MPP Skelly

Carmeuse Lime (Canada) Limited has decided not to proceed with an application to burn Alternative Low-Carbon Fuels at its Dundas operations. The announcement came after a series of meetings with Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly.

“I have been meeting regularly with Carmeuse as well as listening to the concerns of the community,” said Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook. “On Friday, I again met with Carmeuse officials who confirmed that they would not be submitting the application for an Alternative Low-Carbon Fuels project.” Carmeuse added that it is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions and that it is now prioritizing other reduction opportunities.

In a statement Carmeuse said it has decided not to proceed with the Alternative Low-Carbon Fuels project at this time. Their customer, Arcelor-Mittal Dofasco is moving toward green steel production and companies like Carmeuse which is an integral part of Hamilton’s steel industry are searching for fuel source alternatives to reduce their carbon footprints.

Skelly said, “Carmeuse will notify the public should it decide to proceed with future GHG reduction projects at its Dundas Operations. I will work with Carmeuse and other stakeholders as they continue to look for Alternative Low-Carbon Fuel sources.”

Some neighbourhood concerns were beginning to appear around the proposal which would have involved burning certain non-hazardous waste products at the lime kiln operation on Highway 5 near Dundas. The company, Carmeuse, a Belgian firm, occupies space at the Lafarge quarry on Highway 5. It takes raw limestone from Lafarge and heats it in kilns to manufacture lime which has a variety of uses including the manufacture of steel. There have been lime-making operations at the site for more than 70 years.