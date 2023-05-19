Friday , 19 May 2023
Careless disposal of smoking material may be cause of $1 million Stoney Creek blaze

May 19, 20231 Mins read62 Views

A fire that started out in the garage of a Stoney Creek townhouse ended up damaging two units and causing approximately $1 million in damage. The fire broke out at about 4:30 Thursday in a garage of a townhouse unit located at 503 Highway #8 Stoney Creek.. When firefighters got there they were confronted with a fully involved garage attached to two townhouse units #18 and #19, with heavy smoke and flames visible and a vehicle in the driveway also ablaze. The fire had already spread to a common roof area above the garage that connected both townhouse units. The alarm was quickly upgraded to a second alarm, bringing resources from across the City to the scene. The fire was brought under control in approximately 25 minutes, but not before the fire caused significant damage to unit #19 and damaged the adjacent unit #18. There was also smoke migration into two other adjacent units. One occupant sustained some minor burns to their feet and legs but refused treatment. No other injuries have been reported.

