Cancer-fighting radio-isotope manufacturing launched at McMaster Innovation Park

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. the Hamilton-based clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced the opening of its state-of-the-art radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Hamilton at McMaster Innovation Park. Radiopharmaceuticals are radioisotopes bound to biological molecules able to target specific organs, tissues or cells within the human body. These radioactive drugs can be used for the diagnosis and, increasingly, for the therapy of cancer. The 27,000 square foot which is located adjacent to the Company’s research and development labs, has clinical and commercial manufacturing scale capabilities.

“Manufacturing and supply chain are critical components of radiopharmaceutical development and commercialization. We believe we are well-positioned to scale production in support of our pipeline of TATs, (targeted alpha therapies) which now includes five clinical-stage programs,” said Fusion Chief Executive Officer John Valliant, Ph.D. “The location of the facility, adjacent to both our internal research organization and McMaster University, a world-class institution that specializes in medical isotope research and training, enables us to efficiently advance new TATs and hire experienced talent to execute on our clinical and future commercial plans.”

Technicians demonstrate processes at Fusion Pharmaceutical’s new Hamilton Facility

The new manufacturing facility, part of a 15-year lease agreement with McMaster University, was built by McMaster and equipped and validated by Fusion. At full capacity, it is expected to produce more than 100,000 doses of TATs per year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a spin out company of the Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC) hosted at McMaster and founded by Dr. Valliant, who is also a McMaster chemistry professor.