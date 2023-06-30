Saturday , 1 July 2023
Cancer Assistance Program gets IT support to assist cancer patients

June 30, 2023
Front row: CAP representatives Cindy Sharp, Volunteer & Client Services Manager; Debbie Logel Butler, Executive Director; Jim Foreman, Equipment Technician Back row: Rick Denyes, CAP Board of Directors President; Ugonna Ihekwoaba, Ontario Trillium Foundation Volunteer; Doug Ward, General Manager, Digital Health Projects at Mohawk College, MEDIC; Fergus McKee, Manager, Digital Health Projects at Mohawk College, MEDIC; Mesut Baltaci, Full Stack Developer, Digital Health Projects at Mohawk College, MEDIC

There was a ceremony on Wednesday, when local MPP Monique Taylor officially launched the Cancer Assistance Program (CAP) new client and inventory management system called C.A.P.E (Cancer Assistance Program Enterprise). This new management system was funded by a $148,600 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation . This custom designed management system was a result of a partnership with Mohawk College’s MEDIC, Digital Health Technology which began last May and was completed in early June 2023.

“The impact of this Ontario Trillium Foundation grant cannot be overstated,” said Rick Denyes, President, Board of Directors. “As an organization that receives no sustainable funding, this grant has allowed the Cancer Assistance Program to implement a custom client and inventory management system that combines our services and reduces duplication. No longer will we rely on paper files, excel spreadsheets and sticky notes.”

The Cancer Assistance program was founded in 1996 by a group of Hamilton Mountain residents, after Canadian Cancer Society branches in Hamilton amalgamated and relocated to downtown Hamilton. One of the biggest boosters of CAP was retired head of Stelco’s HR department, Don Muir, a resident of Inverness Avenue, who was already in his 80’s when the organization was formed. From its very modest beginnings, CAP proved adept at fundraising, as it received no government funding whatsoever. The organization recruited volunteers who drove cancer patients to Chemo and doctors appointments and loaned assistive devices like wheelchairs to patients, But from the beginning, the organization also saw its role as helping cancer patients and their families with the  emotional and psychological toll of a cancer diagnosis through empathy and compassion.

For over 29 years, the Cancer Assistance Program has been providing free services to cancer patients and their families. In 2022, over 3,248 clients received services including transportation, equipment loans, parking, nutritional supplements, incontinence products, wigs, mastectomy items and educational podcast. CAPE will provide efficient and accuracy in the registering of clients, booking services and providing equipment loans.

Additionally, this intuitive management system makes for ease and consistency when training new client services volunteers.

