Canadian Postage Stamp bearing image of King Charles unveiled on coronation day

On the day King Charles was crowned, Canada Post unveiled Canada’s first stamp featuring his likeness. This is the first time King Charles III has appeared on a Canadian stamp.

1851 Queen Victoria stamp

The tradition of portraying the British crown on Canadian postage stamps first began in 1851 with a pre-Confederation stamp featuring Queen Victoria.

Since the King’s first official tour of Canada in 1970 as Prince of Wales, he has returned numerous times with his most recent trip in 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations. On a 2009 visit, Charles and Queen Camilla visited Dundurn Castle in Hamilton, the former home of Sir Allan Napier MacNab, Camilla’s great-great-great grandfather

The stamp features a portrait of His Majesty King Charles III, then The Prince of Wales, by photographer Alan Shawcross. The stamp will be issued on Monday.

A definitive stamp is a postage stamp that is part of a regular issue of stamps, designed to serve the everyday needs and issued in indefinite quantities. A commemorative stamp celebrates a special place, event, person, theme or theme, often issued on a significant date. Unlike a definitive stamp which is reprinted for general usage, a commemorative stamp is printed in a limited quantities and is available until stamps run out.

While the postage stamp will be immediately available, it will be a while before we see the King on currency. President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint, Marie Lemay, told CBC that the process of making the official effigy of Charles that will adorn Canada’s currency has several steps.

First will be a request for submissions from. Once one is chosen, it will need to be finalized and approved by Buckingham Palace.

British 50p and 5 Pound coins

Charles’s likeness on Canada’s coins will also be facing left, as opposed the ones bearing his mother’s image, who faces right. The process of creating a new $20 bill is expected to take a few years. Current Canadian money bearing the likeness of Elizabeth II will remain legal tender.