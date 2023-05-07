Monday , 8 May 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Lifestyle Canadian Postage Stamp bearing image of King Charles unveiled on coronation day
Lifestyle

Canadian Postage Stamp bearing image of King Charles unveiled on coronation day

Currency will follow later

May 7, 20231 Mins read204 Views
King Charles III Stamp (CNW Group/Canada Post)

On the day King Charles was crowned, Canada Post unveiled Canada’s first stamp featuring his likeness. This is the first time King Charles III has appeared on a Canadian stamp.

1851 Queen Victoria stamp

The tradition of portraying the British crown on Canadian postage stamps first began in 1851 with a pre-Confederation stamp featuring Queen Victoria.

Since the King’s first official tour of Canada in 1970 as Prince of Wales, he has returned numerous times with his most recent trip in 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations. On a 2009 visit, Charles and Queen Camilla visited Dundurn Castle in Hamilton, the former home of Sir Allan Napier MacNab, Camilla’s great-great-great grandfather

The stamp features a portrait of His Majesty King Charles III, then The Prince of Wales, by photographer Alan Shawcross. The stamp will be issued on Monday.

A definitive stamp is a postage stamp that is part of a regular issue of stamps, designed to serve the everyday needs and issued in indefinite quantities. A commemorative stamp celebrates a special place, event, person, theme or theme, often issued on a significant date. Unlike a definitive stamp which is reprinted for general usage, a commemorative stamp is printed in a limited quantities and is available until stamps run out.

While the postage stamp will be immediately available, it will be a while before we see the King on currency. President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint, Marie Lemay, told CBC that the process of making the official effigy of Charles that will adorn Canada’s currency has several steps.

First will be a request for submissions from. Once one is chosen, it will need to be finalized and approved by Buckingham Palace.

British 50p and 5 Pound coins

Charles’s likeness on Canada’s coins will also be facing left, as opposed the ones bearing his mother’s image, who faces right. The process of creating a new $20 bill is expected to take a few years. Current Canadian money bearing the likeness of Elizabeth II will remain legal tender.

Previous post Who was the mystery woman in green at the coronation?

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Lifestyle

Canadian Postage Stamp bearing image of King Charles unveiled on coronation day

May 7, 2023
Feature

Who was the mystery woman in green at the coronation?

May 7, 2023
News

Coming to Windermere Basin—Drone research

May 7, 2023
News

Tiny Home buyers say they were fleeced

May 7, 2023

Related Articles

ArtsLifestyle

Alex Reynolds reviews YOU CAN LIVE FOREVER, remembers friend Harry Belafonte

A title that fires up the thought senses to a constraining story...

By May 1, 2023
Lifestyle

BYOB takes on additional meaning as LCBO phases out paper bags

Years after the LCBO phased out the most popular plastic bag seen...

By April 27, 2023
LifestyleNews

Its spring: pick up free trees, compost in Hamilton

With the arrival of Spring,  Hamilton is launching its first of three...

By April 27, 2023
Lifestyle

Ward IV resto bar’s Sarah Kupferschmidt launches Klout Entertainment, staging market event

Sarah Kupferschmidt, owner of resto bar Ward IV, who recently announced that...

By April 21, 2023