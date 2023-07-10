Monday , 10 July 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Canadian newspaper picture remains cloudy as Torstar-Postmedia merger talks end
News

Canadian newspaper picture remains cloudy as Torstar-Postmedia merger talks end

July 10, 20231 Mins read127 Views

The proposed merger between Nordstar, owner of Torstar (the Toronto Star and Metroland Media Group), and Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (“Postmedia”) is off. The two parties today announced that they have terminated discussions regarding a potential transaction. They had announced announced on June 27, the non-binding discussions related to a possible merger of the Metroland assets with Postmedia’s assets, with the Toronto Star’s editorial operations remaining independent.

A statement from Torstar reads, “the companies were unable to come to agreement on the terms of the merger, and the added backdrop of regulatory and financial uncertainty led them to make the decision to end their negotiations.

“These are challenging times for media companies, but we intend to keep working hard to give Canadians the news they need to stay informed, which is essential to our communities and to the functioning of our democracy,” said Jordan Bitove, owner of Nordstar and Publisher of the Toronto Star.

“Torstar remains focused on addressing the existential threats to journalism in Canada, which have been amplified in recent weeks with the announcements by Meta and Google that they intend to block access to Canadian news,” Bitove added.

Last week, Torstar announced that it had halted advertising on Facebook and Instagram following Meta’s move to block content on its platforms. “We must work together to ensure that Canadians have full access to trusted, reliable news and journalism” said Neil Oliver, Torstar CEO.

The deal would have seen Postmedia convert some of its outstanding debt to equity. The company in its last full fiscal year paid $31 million in interest expenses while carrying about $275 million in debt.

Previous post City looking at possible sites for affordable housing along LRT route

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Woman tried to disarm Hamilton Police officer rendering aid to man with serious gunshot wound

July 10, 2023
News

Oakville man missing since Saturday

July 10, 2023
News

Canadian newspaper picture remains cloudy as Torstar-Postmedia merger talks end

July 10, 2023
News

City looking at possible sites for affordable housing along LRT route

July 10, 2023

Related Articles

News

Woman tried to disarm Hamilton Police officer rendering aid to man with serious gunshot wound

Hamilton Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the discharge of a...

ByJuly 10, 2023
News

Oakville man missing since Saturday

Halton Regional Police Service continue to search for a missing Oakville man...

ByJuly 10, 2023
News

City looking at possible sites for affordable housing along LRT route

Hamilton has assembled a task force to determine what city-owned properties might...

ByJuly 10, 2023
News

HSR ranks high on a transit survey that critic says sets bar too low

A Toronto Board of Trade survey of transit systems ranks the HSR...

ByJuly 10, 2023