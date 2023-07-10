Canadian newspaper picture remains cloudy as Torstar-Postmedia merger talks end

The proposed merger between Nordstar, owner of Torstar (the Toronto Star and Metroland Media Group), and Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (“Postmedia”) is off. The two parties today announced that they have terminated discussions regarding a potential transaction. They had announced announced on June 27, the non-binding discussions related to a possible merger of the Metroland assets with Postmedia’s assets, with the Toronto Star’s editorial operations remaining independent.

A statement from Torstar reads, “the companies were unable to come to agreement on the terms of the merger, and the added backdrop of regulatory and financial uncertainty led them to make the decision to end their negotiations.

“These are challenging times for media companies, but we intend to keep working hard to give Canadians the news they need to stay informed, which is essential to our communities and to the functioning of our democracy,” said Jordan Bitove, owner of Nordstar and Publisher of the Toronto Star.

“Torstar remains focused on addressing the existential threats to journalism in Canada, which have been amplified in recent weeks with the announcements by Meta and Google that they intend to block access to Canadian news,” Bitove added.

Last week, Torstar announced that it had halted advertising on Facebook and Instagram following Meta’s move to block content on its platforms. “We must work together to ensure that Canadians have full access to trusted, reliable news and journalism” said Neil Oliver, Torstar CEO.

The deal would have seen Postmedia convert some of its outstanding debt to equity. The company in its last full fiscal year paid $31 million in interest expenses while carrying about $275 million in debt.