Canadian news media want Competition Bureau to probe META’s news blackout

Underlining the dichotomy Canadian News organizations are experiencing in the latest move in the war Canadian News organizations are waging with social media, News Media Canada, the Canadian Association of Broadcasters and CBC/Radio-Canada have applied to Canada’s Competition Bureau to investigate Meta’s decision to block news content from its digital platforms in Canada. The retaliatory move by Meta came after Parliament passed bill C-18 which would force META (Owner of Facebook and Instagram) to reimburse Canadian news outlets for posting their news.

A news release announcing the application reads, in part, “Meta’s practices are clearly designed to discipline Canadian news companies, prevent them from participating in and accessing the advertising market, and significantly reduce their visibility to Canadians on social media channels. Meta’s anticompetitive conduct, which has attracted the attention of regulators around the world, will strengthen its already dominant position in advertising and social media distribution and harm Canadian journalism.”

The release noted that through Facebook and Instagram, which together account for more than 70 per cent of the online social media market in Canada, Meta effectively has substantial control over access to Canadian news.

The application underlines the love-hate relationship between Canadian media and the social media giants. While the news media resent seeing their content forming a significant part of the social media offering for free, they also rely on distribution on the same social media to enhance their own online audience and bolster revenue. As the release points out, “Through its decision to block news content from its digital platforms, Meta seeks to impair Canadian news organizations’ ability to compete effectively in the news publishing and online advertising markets.”

Australia went through a similar showdown with the social media industry in 2021. Facebook wiped news off its site, but ended up backing down after about a week. It and Google then began entering into deals with publishers to compensate for content. Similar movements are underway in the US and the UK although they have not advanced to the point of enacting legislation as Canada and Australia have.

The Canadian bill stipulates that to qualify for compensation, a news organization must employ two journalists, which pretty much excludes hundreds of proprietor-only websites.