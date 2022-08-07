Canada Games kickoff in St Catharines

The Canada Games held a gala opening ceremony at the St Catharines Meridien Centre in front of more than 5,000 spectators

The Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games opening ceremony spectacle saw a parade of athletes, The teams from the provinces and territories filled the arena floor. It marked only the third time in the 55-year history of the games that the games have been held in Ontario.

Niagara Region first launched its bid for the games in 2016 and beat out Ottawa, Sudbury and Kitchener-Waterloo-Cambridge to be awarded the games. Originally scheduled for 2021, the games were postponed to 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontario’s minister of tourism, culture and sport Neil Lumsden said “I will tell you, it has been worth waiting for. They’ve worked their tails off. They deserve a lot of credit and it is going to be a fabulous 2022 summer games here in the region.” Ontario Minister of Tourism Culture and Sports at the opening of the Canada Games

More than 4,000 volunteers will help with the games, which run for two weeks at venues across the region featuring 18 sports with 250 events.