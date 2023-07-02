Canada Day celebrated with tradition in Burlington

Very few cities can make the claim of having a beach at the foot of their main street.

With temperatures rising and humidity at a high level, a lot of children took advantage of the roped off area of Lake Ontario between the pier access and Spencer Smith Park walkway to cool off on Canada Day.

Parents should be accompanying their kids, but the sand the City has brought in has created a very small aquatic paradise.

Early risers took part in the annual Canada Day Run down the Beach Strip to the Burlington Canal and new Canadians were welcomed to their adopted country during a citizenship ceremony at Civic Square in the afternoon.

The Burlington Teen Tour Band made its traditional march down the walkway from the Spencer’s On The Waterfront restaurant to the main stage at the east end of the park, then back again while citizens celebrating the holiday marched behind its musicians.

Mayor Marianne Meed Ward welcomed two former mayors Rob MacIsaac and Rick Goldring to the stage for the opening ceremonies. MacIsaac announced last week that he is stepping down from his job as President and CEO of Hamilton Health Sciences.

Burlington’s Emma Maltais shows off the Olympic gold medal she won playing hockey for Canada.

Rose bushes frame boaters enjoying the holiday off Spencer Smith Park.



Mayor Meed Ward also introduced Burlingtonians who were honored during the past year, including Emma Maltais, who earned a gold medal playing for Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics in China.

A free concert with several bands followed in the evening, concluding with a huge fireworks display from the pier, which was closed during the daytime for safety reasons to allow experts to set it up.