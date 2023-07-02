Canada day celebrated all around the Bay Area

Canada Day in the Bay Area was celebrated with a variety of fun and events including fireworks. citizenship ceremonies, festivals and parades. Here are just a few.
Canada Day in the Bay Area was celebrated with a variety of fun and events including fireworks. citizenship ceremonies, festivals and parades. Here are just a few.
Residents visiting Hamilton’s downtown may have noticed the presence of police foot...ByJohn BestJuly 2, 2023
On Canada day Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward presented Beverly Kingdon with...ByJohn BestJuly 2, 2023
Hamilton Firefighters managed to extinguishing a fire inside a Cannabis shop with...ByJohn BestJuly 2, 2023
Very few cities can make the claim of having a beach at...ByJohn BestJuly 2, 2023
Leave a comment