Monday , 3 July 2023
Canada day celebrated all around the Bay Area

July 2, 20231 Mins read115 Views
As everyone knows, Lynden is the Centre of the Universe and residents were out in full force to celebrate Canada Day

Canada Day in the Bay Area was celebrated with a variety of fun and events including fireworks. citizenship ceremonies, festivals and parades. Here are just a few.

Its your Festival was back after a covid histus and what could be more Canadian than grooving to BC-based band Chilliwack
Hamilton East-Stoney Creek MP Chad Collins with two young Canadians

MPP Monique Taylor and former MP Scott Duvall cutting a Canada Birthday Cake
Local MPs and MPPs attend a citizenship ceremony at Gage Park
Back to Lynden with MPP Donna Skelly
MP Dan Muys, MPP Donna Skelly and CHCH weatherman Brian Wood with Charlie Landoni, recipient of the Lions Club Lifetime Achievement Award
