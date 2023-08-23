Cameron Kroetsch to hold public meeting regarding the Strachan Street Tiny Shelter proposal

Hamilton residents, particularly those in the North End will get a chance to air their concerns about plans to erect tiny shelters on a parking lot on Strachan Street. Ward Two Councillor Cameron Kroetch has organized a public meeting that will be held this Saturday, August 26 at 1:00pm at the Bennetto Elementary School in Gymnasium 101.

The plan to erect the tiny shelters was publicly revealed for the first time when the agenda for the August 14 meeting of the General Issues Committee was posted. At that time both Hamilton Association for Tiny Shelters, and Councillor Kroetsch said it was the first time they had seen the recommendation of Strachan as the proposed location for the shelter complex. Kroetsch later said he deliberately kept out of the selection process to allow staff to give their best advice without political interference.

Although they had little time to react to the news of the proposed site, more than a dozen residents and organizations managed to get letters in to the GIC committee, every one of them opposed to the encampment. A letter from Susie Braithwaite of the International Village BIA noted that while they welcomed the increased police patrols in the downtown, the continued presence of encampments has forced the BIA to cancel all outdoor activity. She provided a quote from one of her members which read, “It’s just not possible to make a business thrive here anymore. New businesses that are opening are soon closing, and businesses (and their customers) that have been here since the beginning are being terrorized. The city of Hamilton has given up on us.”

Two of the longest serving businesses in the Core, Denningers and Thompson Pawnbrokers (70 and 50 years respectively) Urged council to establish one large site for the encampments-not a park, fit it out with sanitary facilities, and concentrate all social workers, security and public health personnel there. They wrote. “If a homeless person chooses not to participate in such a facility they must not be allowed to squat on public property anywhere in the city as an alternative. Our recommendation would not only provide the unhoused individuals the access to the required support they need to get them off the streets but also reduce the burden that the numerous unregulated encampments scattered throughout the City have on our first responders. “

The latest to speak out against the Strachan Street site proposal is Joseph Mancinelli of LIUNA, whose LIUNA station banquet hall is just across the CN tracks from the encampment. In a letter addressed to Mayor Horwath he writes, “we are left dismayed as to the lack of transparency, lack of consultation and lack of communication that has been provided regarding this controversial initiative.” Mancinelli pointed out that LIUNA has provided affordable housing in Hamilton for the past 40 years.

Opponents of the Strachan Street proposal have taken up a petition which is approaching 500 signatures.

Following a week where he noted threats of violence have come into his office, ward councillor Kroetsch, referring to Saturday’s meeting, tweeted “As with all of the other meetings I hold, there will be a code of conduct discussed at the beginning. The general principles – raise your hand, we’ll keep a speakers’ list, and kindness and generosity first.” One opponent has spraypainted the word Kroetchville (sic) with an arrow pointing north of the CN tracks—an apparent reference to the “Hooverville” shantytowns that cropped up in the Depression that were named for the US president of the time.