Cameron Kroetsch to hold public meeting regarding the Strachan Street Tiny Shelter proposal

Hamilton residents, particularly those in the North End will get a chance to air their concerns about plans to erect tiny shelters on a parking lot on Strachan Street. Ward Two Councillor Cameron Kroetch has organized a public meeting that will be held this Saturday, August 26 at 1:00pm at the Bennetto Elementary School in Gymnasium 101.
The plan to erect the tiny shelters was publicly revealed for the first time when the agenda for the August 14 meeting of the General Issues Committee was posted. At that time both Hamilton Association for Tiny Shelters, and Councillor Kroetsch said it was the first time they had seen the recommendation of Strachan as the proposed location for the shelter complex. Kroetsch later said he deliberately kept out of the selection process to allow staff to give their best advice without political interference.
Although they had little time to react to the news of the proposed site, more than a dozen residents and organizations managed to get letters in to the GIC committee, every one of them opposed to the encampment. A letter from Susie Braithwaite of the International Village BIA noted that while they welcomed the increased police patrols in the downtown, the continued presence of encampments has forced the BIA to cancel all outdoor activity. She provided a quote from one of her members which read, “It’s just not possible to make a business thrive here anymore. New businesses that are opening are soon closing, and businesses (and their customers) that have been here since the beginning are being terrorized. The city of Hamilton has given up on us.”
Two of the longest serving businesses in the Core, Denningers and Thompson Pawnbrokers (70 and 50 years respectively) Urged council to establish one large site for the encampments-not a park, fit it out with sanitary facilities, and concentrate all social workers, security and public health personnel there. They wrote. “If a homeless person chooses not to participate in such a facility they must not be allowed to squat on public property anywhere in the city as an alternative. Our recommendation would not only provide the unhoused individuals the access to the required support they need to get them off the streets but also reduce the burden that the numerous unregulated encampments scattered throughout the City have on our first responders. “
The latest to speak out against the Strachan Street site proposal is Joseph Mancinelli of LIUNA, whose LIUNA station banquet hall is just across the CN tracks from the encampment. In a letter addressed to Mayor Horwath he writes, “we are left dismayed as to the lack of transparency, lack of consultation and lack of communication that has been provided regarding this controversial initiative.” Mancinelli pointed out that LIUNA has provided affordable housing in Hamilton for the past 40 years.
Opponents of the Strachan Street proposal have taken up a petition which is approaching 500 signatures.
Following a week where he noted threats of violence have come into his office, ward councillor Kroetsch, referring to Saturday’s meeting, tweeted “As with all of the other meetings I hold, there will be a code of conduct discussed at the beginning. The general principles – raise your hand, we’ll keep a speakers’ list, and kindness and generosity first.” One opponent has spraypainted the word Kroetchville (sic) with an arrow pointing north of the CN tracks—an apparent reference to the “Hooverville” shantytowns that cropped up in the Depression that were named for the US president of the time.
im sure the residents of Jamesville that oppose this Tiny Homes project in their neighbourhood have much in common with many people in every neighourhood in Hamilton. their reaction is what i would expect from any area of the City. but remember, these residents of Jamesville also strongly opposed the planned building of affordable housing on this exact site. why would people oppose affordable housing when there a housing and homelessness crisis in Hamilton? well, they wanted to keep their park and garden- rather than people having a place to live. they were worried of the “impact” on their neighourhood, how the “character” of their neighbourhood would be changed. so they organized and lobbied to stop it. then these same residents lobbied and organized to get the City to do “something” about the homeless people squatting in their neighbourhood at this exact same location. well, the City did “something”. what these residents wanted the City to do was to have the City move these homeless in THEIR neighbourhood to MY neighbourhood. or YOUR neighbourhood. ANYONES neighbourhood but THEIRS.
so the Denningers Family and the Thompson Family want to create one single site to house Hamiltons seven thousand homeless people. ok. where? in the Denninger families neighbourhood? in the Thompson families neighbourhood? right. in Ancaster? Westdale? Concession Street? again, right.
i wonder if anyone else see’s the irony of the Thompson Family complaining about homelessness. the Thompson family has made a living for over seventy years as a pawnbroker in downtown Hamilton. where desperate, vulnerable low income people come to sell Grandmas wedding ring to pay the rent to prevent their family from becoming homeless.
the graffiti says a lot about the mentality of some of the Jamesville residents. as noted by Publisher Best, Councillor Kroetsch never lobbied for Tiny Homes at this location, he does not support Tiny Homes at this location, and he was not involved in the decision to have this location a site for Tiny Homes. yet hes getting the blame.