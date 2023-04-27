BYOB takes on additional meaning as LCBO phases out paper bags

Years after the LCBO phased out the most popular plastic bag seen in Ontario, the liquor store is now phasing out single-use paper bags from retail stores. The plastic bags gained approval as they were strong enough to bear the weight of several bottles, and often were reused for other household purposes.

This new initiative will remove almost 135 million paper bags annually from LCBO retail stores and convenience outlets; diverting 2,665 tonnes of waste from landfill and saving the equivalent of more than 188,000 trees every year, according to LCBO.

Customers are encouraged to bring their own reusable bag when shopping in-store. Alternatively, they will have the option to purchase a reusable bag or request a re-used cardboard box or an 8-pack carrier at no cost. For a limited time, LCBO will be also offering a reusable cooler bag for sale starting May 24 – just in time for summer celebrations.

“Fifteen years ago, we took the lead to remove single-use plastic bags from our stores. Now, the removal of single-use paper bags is another important step in our efforts to minimize our impact on the environment,” said George Soleas, President & CEO, LCBO. “We know that our customers believe strongly in our initiatives to innovate on packaging and create less waste. We thank them for always driving us to do more to create a more sustainable Ontario and for their support through this transition.” This announcement comes as LCBO wraps up our Shine Sustainably campaign, spotlighting its partnership with Tree Canada / Arbres Canada and the goal of planting one million trees across Ontario through reforestation programs, community tree grants, and partners in planting initiatives. As part of the campaign, LCBO customers and employees raised more than $820,000 for Tree Canada through in-store donations to help fund community planting and forest building initiatives