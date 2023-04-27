Thursday , 27 April 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Lifestyle BYOB takes on additional meaning as LCBO phases out paper bags
Lifestyle

BYOB takes on additional meaning as LCBO phases out paper bags

April 27, 20231 Mins read58 Views

Years after the LCBO phased out the most popular plastic bag seen in Ontario, the liquor store is now phasing out single-use paper bags from retail stores. The plastic bags gained approval as they were strong enough to bear the weight of several bottles, and often were reused for other household purposes.

This new initiative will remove almost 135 million paper bags annually from LCBO retail stores and convenience outlets; diverting 2,665 tonnes of waste from landfill and saving the equivalent of more than 188,000 trees every year, according to LCBO.

Customers are encouraged to bring their own reusable bag when shopping in-store. Alternatively, they will have the option to purchase a reusable bag or request a re-used cardboard box or an 8-pack carrier at no cost. For a limited time, LCBO will be also offering a reusable cooler bag for sale starting May 24 – just in time for summer celebrations.

“Fifteen years ago, we took the lead to remove single-use plastic bags from our stores. Now, the removal of single-use paper bags is another important step in our efforts to minimize our impact on the environment,” said George Soleas, President & CEO, LCBO. “We know that our customers believe strongly in our initiatives to innovate on packaging and create less waste. We thank them for always driving us to do more to create a more sustainable Ontario and for their support through this transition.” This announcement comes as LCBO wraps up our Shine Sustainably campaign, spotlighting its partnership with Tree Canada / Arbres Canada and the goal of planting one million trees across Ontario through reforestation programs, community tree grants, and partners in planting initiatives. As part of the campaign, LCBO customers and employees raised more than $820,000 for Tree Canada through in-store donations to help fund community planting and forest building initiatives

Previous post Post-Pandemic bounce-back for Hamilton International Airport

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Hamilton Public urged to weigh in on 30-year wastewater and transit plans key to support anticipated growth

April 27, 2023
Lifestyle

BYOB takes on additional meaning as LCBO phases out paper bags

April 27, 2023
Business

Post-Pandemic bounce-back for Hamilton International Airport

April 27, 2023
LifestyleNews

Its spring: pick up free trees, compost in Hamilton

April 27, 2023

Related Articles

LifestyleNews

Its spring: pick up free trees, compost in Hamilton

With the arrival of Spring,  Hamilton is launching its first of three...

By April 27, 2023
Lifestyle

Ward IV resto bar’s Sarah Kupferschmidt launches Klout Entertainment, staging market event

Sarah Kupferschmidt, owner of resto bar Ward IV, who recently announced that...

By April 21, 2023
Lifestyle

Staff recommend permitting E- Cargo  Bikes on Hamilton streets, bike lanes

City staff are recommending Hamilton permit the use of E-Cargo bikes—bikes that...

By April 17, 2023
Lifestyle

Hamilton Crimestoppers celebrates 40th anniversary in style

 It was all spit-and-polish at the Hamilton Police Chief’s gala Thursday, celebrating...

By April 14, 2023