Tuesday , 31 January 2023
Busy Monday morning for Hamilton firefighters with two blazes

January 30, 20231 Mins read189 Views

Hamilton firefighters were kept busy this Monday Morning with two building fires. At approximately 4:39 a.m. this morning the Hamilton Fire Department were called to 577 Barton Street East between Milton and Stirton Streets On arrival investigating crews found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the three storey building.  When the crew got inside they saw there was a well involved fire on the 3rd floor. Additional arriving crews entered the building to perform both search and rescue and interior firefighting operations and found fire on the second floor. The involved building is undergoing renovations which allowed the fire to spread into the attic area and through the roof. Given that rapid advancement and growth of the fire, the alarm was further upgraded to a 2nd alarm, bringing additional resources from across the City to the scene. Two aerial ladders were deployed to assist with roof operations, while interior crews dealt with heavy fire and smoke on both the second and third floor. The fire was brought under control in approximately 30 minutes, but not before the fire caused significant damage on the second and third floor and roof area. Crews will be on scene for a few hours checking for hot spots and conducting overhaul. No cause or damage estimate is available at this time. There have been no reports of injuries to firefighters or civilians. The Office of the Fire Marshal is being notified.

Later in the morning fire crews were called to a  structure fire at 33 Hess St. S. Initial reports are that there was a heavy fire involving the second and third floors of the building.

