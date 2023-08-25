Business: Kleenex pulling out of Canada

It’s hard to believe, but the people who manufacture Kleenex say they are abandoning the Canadian Market.

“We have been operating in a highly constrained supply environment, and despite our best efforts we have been faced with some unique complexities on the Kleenex business,” said Todd Fisher, Kimberly-Clark’s Canadian vice-president and general manager, in an emailed statement to CBC. Apparently, the move had been in the works for months. The company will continue to offer some of its other products to Canadians, including Cottonelle, Huggies, Poise and Depend.

Kimberly -Clark posted a message on its website reading: “Thank you so much for your loyalty to our Kleenex ® brand facial tissues for the past few decades. We appreciate you allowing us in your households and want you to know how difficult it was for us to end our sales in Canada.”

Kleenex began during the First World War when the Cellucotton company developed a crepe paper gas mask filter. In the 1920s, the product was modified into the menstrual pad Kotex. A further modification of the original crepe paper made it thinner and softer, and the resultant 1924 product was called “Kleenex” and marketed as a cold cream remover. In line with the company’s requirements for their brand names to be short, easy to say, and easy to explain, the name Kleenex was selected as the “Kleen” portion of the name denotes its cleansing purpose. The “ex” was added to show that Kleenex was of the family of products that included Kotex.

Kleenex was one of those iconic brands that became the noun for the entire product line no matter who made it. All facial tissues became known as “Kleenex” regardless of who manufactured it and what brand name it was sold under. An industry observer suggested one reason for the pullout could be that consumers had become more price conscious than brand conscious, something that happened to gasoline, once a major brand advertiser, decades ago.