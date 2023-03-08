Business groups team up to support women-led technology start-ups

On International Women’s Day Business accelerators, Innovation Factory, Haltech, and Movement51 are announcing they have formed a strategic partnership, to help women entrepreneurs launcg and grow successful technological ventures. Women-led businesses face unique challenges that can make it more difficult for them to access capital, build networks, overcome gender bias, and balance responsibilities.

Through a memorandum of understanding, each partner builds upon their existing strengths promoting women in technology. For instance, Haltech’s Beyond Boundaries program aims to level the playing field for women founders with access to workshops, mentoring, coaching, and networking opportunities. Innovation Factory’s Femtech Canada network enables and encourages entrepreneurs to drive innovation in women’s health. Additionally, Movement51’s programming focuses on entrepreneurship and early-stage investing through a feminist lens, M51 is powering the full economic participation of women and gender-diverse people in Canada.

Karen Linseman, Director of Operations of Innovation Factory, is excited about the partnership and what it can accomplish. “By collectively leveraging our programming and resources, we can help more women entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and equip investors to invest in a diverse range of businesses – ultimately benefiting our economy and society as a whole.

Innovation Factory

Innovation Factory is a non-profit business accelerator, serving as the catalyst for tech innovation in the greater Hamilton area since 2011. Innovation Factory provides business services, training, and mentorship to help entrepreneurs with advanced manufacturing, clean tech, information tech, life science, and social innovations to bring their ideas to market, increase revenues, attract investment and create jobs.

About Haltech

Haltech is a not-for-profit Regional Innovation Centre (RIC) that has worked with more than 800 innovation companies since its inception. Expertise includes education, mentorship and advisory services, and strategic connections with a wider ecosystem of professionals and partners to support technology and innovation companies. Haltech also specializes in programming and support for Women entrepreneurs.

About Movement51

M51, the sister company to The51, is a non-profit educational platform created to eliminate gender disparity in financial knowledge. M51 addresses financial inequalities through innovative educational programs like the Financial Feminism Investing Lab, accessible community events, strategic partnerships with academic institutions like the University of Calgary, and like-minded non-profits, like the Canadian Women’s Foundation. With programming that focuses on entrepreneurship and early-stage investing through a feminist lens, M51 is powering the full economic participation of women and gender-diverse people in Canada.

