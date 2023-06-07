Burn ban in place for Burlington effective immediately

Hopefully residents won’t need to be reminded given the current air quality issue, but the Burlington Fire Department has issued a city-wide fire ban, prohibiting all open-air burning effective immediately. This city-wide ban includes properties with approved burn permits.

The decision to issue a burn ban comes after particularly dry weather conditions in the Burlington area and limited rainfall along with air quality warnings for the region due to smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec.

People failing to comply with open-air burning regulations in the Ontario Fire Code and Burlington’s Open-air Burning Bylaw may be fined.

Burlington residents are encouraged to help local fire prevention efforts by keeping lawns cut and well-watered and moving brush, wood and yard waste away from structures and heat sources. Fire officials are also asking people to use extreme caution when cooking on barbecues during this time.

For more information, please visit burlington.ca/openairburning.