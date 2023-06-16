Saturday , 17 June 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Lifestyle Burlington will Celebrate Canada Day and Burlington 150 at Spencer Smith Park
Lifestyle

Burlington will Celebrate Canada Day and Burlington 150 at Spencer Smith Park

June 16, 20232 Mins read179 Views

This coming Canada Day will be special in Burlington special as it is Burlington’s 150th anniversary year.

The City of Burlington’s Canada Day, will officially kick off at 4 p.m. with the Burlington Teen Tour Band and remarks from Mayor Meed Ward and special guests at the opening ceremony. The opening ceremony will be hosted by Clint “Bubba” O’Neil, TV sportscaster with CHCH TV.

All events, except the citizenship ceremony, will be held at Spencer Smith Park. The citizenship ceremony will be held at City Hall Civic Square, 426 Brant St.

All musical special guests have called Burlington home. Performances will start shortly after the opening ceremony, kicking off with Rob Preuss (of The Spoons & Honeymoon Suite) and friends, and will feature some chart topping musicians who will be announced the day of the show and will play until the fireworks.

July 1 events at Spencer Smith Park

Morning

•              Yoga in the Park

•              Canada Day Run, 1k and 5k.

Afternoon and evening

•              Opening ceremonies and entertainment at the stage begins at 4 p.m.

•              Food and marketplace vendors

•              Special musical performances 6 to 10 p.m.

•              Fireworks at 10 p.m.

The Canadian citizenship ceremony at Civic Square, 426 Brant St. will start at 1 p.m.

Free Canada Day Shuttle

Downtown parking is in high demand during Canada Day festivities. Residents are encouraged to consider other transportation options such as cycling, walking, car pooling or Burlington Transit.

A fully accessible, free shuttle service will run from 2 to 11 p.m. The shuttle will make stops at the Burlington GO Station (north side) and travel to the downtown bus terminal. Free bike parking will be available near the Waterfront Hotel for cyclists to secure their bikes.

Burlington Transit

Burlington Transit is extending holiday service on most routes until 11 p.m. on July 1. Plan your trip on myride.burlington.ca and leave the driving to us on Canada Day. 

Updates will be posted on burlington.ca/canadaday.

Previous post King Street in Hamilton will be transformed to an "open Street"

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Politics

Coming to a city near you: Strong Mayor Powers

June 16, 2023
News

Brampton man now faces two Murder charges after shooting last weekend

June 16, 2023
Lifestyle

Burlington will Celebrate Canada Day and Burlington 150 at Spencer Smith Park

June 16, 2023
News

King Street in Hamilton will be transformed to an “open Street”

June 16, 2023

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Food4Kids and other Hamilton agencies share in Trillium Funding

A number of Hamilton organizations will share in $1,1 million in grant...

ByJune 12, 2023
Lifestyle

Hamilton and Burlington Rose Society staging its annual June Show

The Hamilton and Burlington Rose Society will stage its 66th annual June...

ByJune 10, 2023
Lifestyle

Marilyn Denis signs off from her CTV daytime show after 13 years

Popular daytime talk show host Marilyn Denis hosted her last show today...

ByJune 9, 2023
LifestyleNews

Opportunity to nominate a Hamilton Senior for Senior of the Year

For 28 years Hamilton has been conducting the Senior of the Year...

ByJune 9, 2023