Burlington will Celebrate Canada Day and Burlington 150 at Spencer Smith Park

This coming Canada Day will be special in Burlington special as it is Burlington’s 150th anniversary year.

The City of Burlington’s Canada Day, will officially kick off at 4 p.m. with the Burlington Teen Tour Band and remarks from Mayor Meed Ward and special guests at the opening ceremony. The opening ceremony will be hosted by Clint “Bubba” O’Neil, TV sportscaster with CHCH TV.

All events, except the citizenship ceremony, will be held at Spencer Smith Park. The citizenship ceremony will be held at City Hall Civic Square, 426 Brant St.

All musical special guests have called Burlington home. Performances will start shortly after the opening ceremony, kicking off with Rob Preuss (of The Spoons & Honeymoon Suite) and friends, and will feature some chart topping musicians who will be announced the day of the show and will play until the fireworks.

July 1 events at Spencer Smith Park

Morning

• Yoga in the Park

• Canada Day Run, 1k and 5k.

Afternoon and evening

• Opening ceremonies and entertainment at the stage begins at 4 p.m.

• Food and marketplace vendors

• Special musical performances 6 to 10 p.m.

• Fireworks at 10 p.m.

The Canadian citizenship ceremony at Civic Square, 426 Brant St. will start at 1 p.m.

Free Canada Day Shuttle

Downtown parking is in high demand during Canada Day festivities. Residents are encouraged to consider other transportation options such as cycling, walking, car pooling or Burlington Transit.

A fully accessible, free shuttle service will run from 2 to 11 p.m. The shuttle will make stops at the Burlington GO Station (north side) and travel to the downtown bus terminal. Free bike parking will be available near the Waterfront Hotel for cyclists to secure their bikes.

Burlington Transit

Burlington Transit is extending holiday service on most routes until 11 p.m. on July 1. Plan your trip on myride.burlington.ca and leave the driving to us on Canada Day.

Updates will be posted on burlington.ca/canadaday.