Burlington Ward 1 and 2 trustee stepping down for health reasons

At its last Board meeting the Halton District School Board trustees accepted the resignation of Burlington Ward 1 and 2 Trustee Matthew Diodati, who has cited health reasons for his stepping down. On Wednesday Mr. Diodati issued the following statement:

“Thank you for reaching out to me regarding my resignation from the HDSB board of Trustees. It is with a heavy heart that I make this decision, but my recent health challenges and personal circumstances require my full attention and energy.

My short time as a trustee has been a privilege and a rewarding experience. My current family situation and health issues prevent me from fully committing to my duties as a trustee. A leave of absence was considered, however, the time needed to accommodate my situation would extend several months. Providing the level of attention and energy that the position and community deserves, resignation made the most sense.

While it was a challenging choice, I believe it is the best decision for my family and the community at this time. I am grateful for the opportunity to have served and will continue to support my community in other ways.

Thank you for your understanding.”

A financial services advisor for a bank, Mr. Diodati captured 55 percent of the vote in the municipal election.

Given that only three months of the 48-month term have expired. the board has ordered a by-election which must be held within a minimum of 75 days or a maximum of 115 days from the declaration of the vacancy.