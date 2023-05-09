Burlington Volunteers are recognized

This week Karina Gould, Member of Parliament for Burlington recognized Burlington’s volunteers at her annual Volunteer Appreciation Awards at the Art Gallery of Burlington.

Each year, MP Gould puts out a call to local organizations to nominate 1-2 exceptional volunteers for their service in the community. From food security to culture, environmental work to health supports, MP Gould spotlighted 57 dedicated community volunteers. These volunteers were recognized for their unique talents and skills and the impact they make through their service.

Sarah Rocci of the Burlington Performing Arts Centre Noor Abdelwahab of the Art Gallery of Burlington

Michele Sparling of the Canadian Mental Health Agency of Canada – Halton Region

Maria Brzeska and Betül Gurelof the Centre for Skills Development

“Volunteers are the heart of our community. The positive impact that Burlington’s many volunteers have is part of what makes our community so special. Thank you for giving your time, skills, and talent. On behalf of the Burlington community, we see you and we appreciate you,” minister Gould said.