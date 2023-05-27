Burlington urging Ford to go slow on unwrapping Halton

When Premier Doug Ford announced he was abolishing Peel Region he also announced that the government would be taking a hard look at other senior governments including Halton. In her weekly communique to Burlington residents Mayor Marianne Meed Ward noted, “We felt it was important for Council to land, as a whole, a set of principles to convey to facilitators regarding the review. We certainly do not want a “City of Halton.” If the Province is proposing any changes, we want to ensure they are an improvement and there is no loss of services being provided. The intent behind the regional review is for Council to be unanimous in encouraging the facilitators to consider, throughout the process, how this improves things for our city and community.”

The provincial government announced it would be appointing facilitators to assess the upper-tier municipalities of Durham, Halton, Niagara, Simcoe, Waterloo and York. The facilitators will assess whether a two-tier government structure is still required. As with Bill 23—the Building More Homes Faster Act, the move to change regional municipal governance is being described as helping municipalities ” more effectively respond to the issues facing Ontario’s fastest-growing municipalities today, particularly when it comes to meeting municipal housing pledges and tackling the housing supply crisis.”