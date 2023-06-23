Burlington Teacher arrested on child porn charges

In May of this year, The Halton Regional Police Service – Internet Child Exploitation Unit (I.C.E.) commenced an investigation into a person that was sharing child sexual abuse material.

As a result of this investigation Matthew Wicks (29) of Burlington was arrested on June 21, 2023 and charged with:

Possession of Child Pornography (2 counts)

Accessing Child Pornography

Wicks was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Wicks had been a partial load faculty member at Mohawk College and is also the Head Percussion Instructor for the Burlington Teen Tour Band.

Anyone who may have any additional information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Todd Martin at 905-465-8983 or D/Cst. Bob Barger at 905-465-8974 of the Halton Regional Police Service – Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.