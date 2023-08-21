Burlington seeking input on Public art for Skyway Community Centre

The City of Burlington is commissioning an artist to create a sculpture for the new Skyway Community Centre.

A citizen jury shortlisted three (3) artists to submit design proposals and now the public is being invited to comment on the shortlisted concepts. Public feedback will help the citizen jury with their final selection of the winning artwork.

Skyway Community Centre Public Art Projects Goals:

Create a contemporary sculpture that is part of the new community centre.

Act as a beacon to help guide visitors towards the main entrance of the building.

Reflect on the theme of sustainability through the artwork materials and/or artwork subject matter.

Complement the design of the community centre.



The public consultation will close on Friday September 8th. Th successful artist will be selected in October and the unveiling will take place next summer. To participate, click here https://www.getinvolvedburlington.ca/skywaypa