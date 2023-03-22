Burlington restaurateurs can now apply for patio permits

With warn outdoor weather hopefully only weeks away, applications for the 2023 temporary patio program are being accepted starting today. Business owner/operators wishing to install a temporary patio on municipal property in the downtown during the 2023 patio season are encouraged to apply online at burlington.ca/patios as soon as possible. Application fees for the 2023 temporary patio program are being waived once again this year.

The city says staff are committed to reviewing temporary patio program applications and working collaboratively with applicants to help local restaurants and businesses understand how they can safely operate an outdoor patio during the 2023 patio season.

At Council on Tuesday, March 21, a start date of April 15, 2023 for the continuation of the temporary patio program in 2023 was approved. The temporary patio season for 2023 will run from April 15 to Oct. 31, 2023.

For more information, visit burlington.ca/patios or contact the patio team by email at patios@burlington.ca for guidance and support.

Jamie Tellier, Acting Director, Community Planning noted, “Whether you are a returning participant from last year’s program or a new applicant, please apply for a temporary patio permit and we will evaluate your application through a streamlined process to get back to you as soon as possible.”

