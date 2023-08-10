Burlington public invited to comment on what’s left to be decided about Bateman School

Burlington residents will finally have a scrap of informed involvement deciding on the future development of the former Robert Bateman School. What is under consideration is the approximately 10 percent of the complex that hasn’t already been allocated to Brock University, the Burlington Library, Halton School Board and Tech Place. The public is also being invited to get involved in re-naming the facility.

It will be the first opportunity for the public to weigh in on the project, where most of the major decisions, significantly—the cost– have been already taken largely out of the public eye. For instance:

Councillors were first advised of the possibility of purchasing the school and turning it into a community centre in the fall of 2021. They were also provided with a ballpark price tag of $50 million. All of this was discussed in camera.

Subsequently the public were made aware of the possible purchase and reuse but the potential cost was omitted from any communication.

Ward three councillor Shawna Stolte in a public meeting early in 2022, expressed concern about the project, alluding to the $50 Million figure, which had only been disclosed in-camera up to then. The Integrity Commissioner was weaponized by her colleagues on council and she was sanctioned for breaching the rules around confidentiality.

The public were invited to participate in public consultation on the Bateman purchase throughout the election year 2022, but the public discussion was limited to the process of purchasing the school and the land swap that saw city parkland transferred to the Halton School Board. At no time when the public was providing feedback did they have any sense of the financial magnitude of the project they were commenting on. They only knew the school was going to become a community centre.

It was only after the deal was done and significantly, only after all members of council had been returned in the October municipal election, that the public was given a sense of the cost of The project about which they had been invited to weigh in. The cost initially estimated right after the election at $70 Million has now risen to around $100 million.

A full list of engagement opportunities can be found at getinvolvedburlington.ca/bateman-highschool.