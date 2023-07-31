Tuesday , 1 August 2023
Burlington pilot program to offer grant info, interest-free loans for installation of heat pumps

July 31, 2023

 The City of Burlington is launching an initiative to help connect residents with available loans and grants to do energy retrofits on their residences. The Better Homes Burlington (BHB) pilot program is intended to help homeowners understand options, available incentives and with the cost of doing home energy upgrades to improve energy efficiency.

Homeowners can connect with City staff who can assist in finding rebates and grants from businesses and different levels of government for the purpose of improving home energy efficiencies.

To connect with City staff or learn more about funding, visit burlington.ca/betterhomes or email betterhomes@burlington.ca.

Starting in September, homeowners will be able to apply for an interest-free loan from the City of Burlington for up to $10,000 for the purchase and installation of an air-source heat pump. As this is a pilot program, there is a maximum of 20 loans available. The application process will be open until January (unless the maximum number of loans have been approved prior to January).

Acting as a high-efficiency air conditioner in the summer, and a heater in the winter, an air-source heat pump uses a refrigerant that responds to temperature. In summer, a heat pump will move heat out of your home and release it outdoors. In fall and winter, it brings heat into your home from outside, even when it’s cold outside.

Air-source heat pumps are more energy efficient than air conditioners.

