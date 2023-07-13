Burlington Performing Arts issues call to performers for Live and Local Artist Showcase

The Burlington Performing Arts Centre (‘BPAC’) is seeking local performance-based artists and collectives to participate in its 2023 Culture Days ‘Live & Local’ Artist Showcase on Saturday, September 23rd at BPAC. Selected artists will also be considered for participation in BPAC’s 23/24 Season ‘Live & Local’ Series. The call is open to all Burlington-based artists, in any performing arts discipline. This includes, but is not limited to, music (all genres), dance, theatre, comedy and family entertainment.

Burlington-area emerging, community-based artists are invited to apply, and BPAC encourages applications from Indigenous, equity-seeking and racialized communities. The creation of BPAC’s Live & Local Artist Development Initiative program is intended to support local artists and to connect artists and the community through activation, engagement and presentation opportunities.

Applicants should be Burlington-based or strongly affiliated with the City. Examples would include artists who work, live or go to school within the City, or who are connected to the Indigenous heritage of the land.

Applications are now being accepted. Deadline for submission is Friday, August 4th, 2023.

https://burlingtonpac.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/23-24-LIVE-LOCAL-Application-Form-July-2023.pdf

‘LIVE & LOCAL’ ARTIST SUBMISSION REQUIREMENTS

• What is your performing arts discipline? (Music, Singing, Dance, Theatre, Drama, etc.)

• Provide a list of past performances in the Burlington area (indicate paid or volunteer)

• Describe your artistic goals and how the LIVE & LOCAL program could contribute to your success as an emerging artist (Max. 100 words).

• Supporting Materials – Please provide two (2) digital samples of your work and website link.

Artists will be provided with an honorarium and technical support. Showcase performances will be approximately 30 minutes in length each, and BPAC staff will determine which venue is most suitable for your showcase performance (Community Studio Theatre, Main Theatre, Family Lobby or Outdoor Plaza).

BPAC thanks all applicants, however only those selected to participate will be contacted. BPAC’s Live & Local Series is generously sponsored by Daniel Durst of Desjardins Insurance.

For more information about the BPAC Live & Local Artist Development Initiative please contact BPAC’s Education & Outreach Coordinator, Isabelle Trask, as Isabelle.trask@burlington.ca