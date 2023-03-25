Burlington Performing Arts Centre Wraps up Season with Indigenous Folk, Family Entertainment and Comedy

The 2022/2023 Season at The Burlington Performing Arts Centre is coming to a close. The Centre reports performances have been selling out, after three seasons marked by pandemic restrictions.

“Noted Tammy Fox, Executive Director, “the final three shows of our Season, appealing to a wide variety of patrons, include the return of the award-winning Indigenous music of TWIN FLAMES, the quirky comedy of SEAN CULLEN and his surprise guests and an engaging performance of Lightwire Theater’s THE UGLY DUCKLING for our next generation of theatre-goers.”

Twin Flames

Twin Flames will be at BPAC for one night, performing in the Community Studio Theatre. The husband and wife duo bring an Indigenous richness, combining the language and culture from Métis, Algonquin Cree, Inuk and Mohawk as well as French culture and language in their music and storytelling. March 30th, at 7:30pm. Tickets can be purchased online or by telephone:

905-681-6000 | https://burlingtonpac.ca/events/twin-flames/

Tickets: Regular $39.50 / Members $34.50

Lightwire Theatre: Ugly Ducking

Good Friday, April 7th, at 4pm will feature Family programming with Lightwire Theater: THE UGLY DUCKLING. Gaining popularity as semi finalists on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, Lightwire Theater combines theatre, dance, and technology to bring stories to life in complete darkness.

Friday April 7, 2023 at 4 p.m. Main Theatre.

Tickets can be purchased online or by telephone:

905-681-6000 | https://burlingtonpac.ca/events/the-ugly-duckling/

Tickets: Regular $35 / Members $30

Sean Cullen and guests

Resident comedian Sean Cullen brings his guest comedians and ties together humour and music in a fantastically funny performance in r Community Studio Theatre, a perfect spot for a comedy show. On April 12th at 7:30pm in our Community Studio Theatre, a perfect spot for a comedy show you will find Sean, Nigel Grinstead, Jackie Pirico and musical talent Loverboat.

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Community Studio Theatre

Tickets can be purchased online or by telephone:

905-681-6000 | https://burlingtonpac.ca/events/sean-cullens-comedy-cocktail-apr/

Tickets: Regular $39.50 / Members $34.50