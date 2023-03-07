Burlington MP Karina Gould named to the 2023 Top 25 Women of Influence.  

Women of Influence+, a membership-based global organization dedicated to promoting gender equity in the workplace, has revealed the honourees for its yearly Top 25 Women of Influence® Awards. Among them, Burlington Member of Parliament and Federal Cabinet Minister, the Hon. Karina Gould.
Minister Gould was named to this distinguished list of influential Canadians for her role in negotiating the bilateral childcare agreements with provinces and territories, and building a historic and transformational Canada-wide early learning and childcare system as well as her contributions to Canada through her roles as Minister of Democratic Institutions and International Development. Minister Gould is the youngest woman appointed to Cabinet in Canadian history and is extraordinarily proud to represent her constituency in Burlington.
The Top 25 Women of Influence Awards celebrate women who have made significant contributions to their respective fields.
“I am honoured to be named as one of Canada’s 25 Women of Influence+ for 2023” Said the Hon. Karina Gould. “Congratulations to all of the inspiring women on this list. I can’t wait to meet you and see how we can work together to empower others and keep breaking down barriers!”.
The 2023 Top 25 Women of Influence recipients are:
- Cheyenne Arnold-Cunningham, Researcher at the Indigenous Law Research Unit and In-House Counsel at Union of BC Indian Chiefs
- Louise Aspin, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, Toronto General and Western Hospital Foundation
- Kirstin Beardsley, CEO, Food Banks Canada
- Linda Biggs, Co-Founder, joni
- Elvalyn Brown, the Black Ontario Public Services Employees (BOPSers) Network
- Dr. Vivien Brown, Award-winning Physician
- Margaret Coons, Founder and CEO, Nuts For Cheese
- Jan De Silva, President and CEO, Toronto Region Board of Trade
- Lovepreet Deo, Athlete and Disability Advocate
- Natalie Evans Harris, Executive Director, Black Wealth Data Center
- Allison Forsyth, two-time Canadian Olympian, Safe Sport Advocate, and Partner and COO, ITP Sport and Recreation
- Senator Rosa Galvez
- Haben Girma, Disability Rights Lawyer
- The Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development
- Eva Havaris, Vice-President of Partnerships and Participation, Tennis Canada
- Nicole Janssen, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, AltaML
- Janet Ko, President and Co-Founder, The Menopause Foundation of Canada
- Maya Kotecha and Carly Shuler, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs, Hoot Reading
- Dr. Rachel Ollivier, Maternal and Women’s Health Specialist
- Bobbie Racette, Founder and CEO, Virtual Gurus and AskBetty
- Paulette Senior, President and CEO, The Canadian Women’s Foundation
- Domee Shi, Oscar-winning Director, Pixar Animation Studios
- Christine Sinclair, four-time Canadian Olympian and Professional Soccer Player
- Suzie Yorke, CEO and Co-Founder, The Better Chocolates
Learn more at: https://www.womenofinfluence.ca/top-25/
Leave a comment