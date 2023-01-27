Burlington mayor unveils cabinet-style government model

Not unlike the provincial and federal government, Burlington’s councillors this term will assume cabinet-like roles and responsibilities.

Mayor Marianne Meed Ward announced the change as she delivered a state-of-the-city message at the Burlington Chamber of Commerce.

With only six members, every Burlington councillor received a portfolio.

The lineup includes:

Deputy Mayor for Business and Red Tape Reduction: Councillor Kelvin Galbraith

Deputy Mayor for Housing: Councillor Shawna Stolte

Deputy Mayor for Strategy & Budget: Councillor Paul Sharman

Deputy Mayor for the Environment: Councillor Rory Nisan

Deputy Mayor for Recreation & Community Services: Councillor Angelo Bentivegna

Deputy Mayor for Community Engagement & Partnerships: Councillor Lisa Kearns

Mayor Meed Ward with Megan Tregunno CEO Burlington community foundation and Ron Foxcroft

The mayor outlines some of the challenges and opportunities facing the city: