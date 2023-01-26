Friday , 27 January 2023
Burlington Marks 150th anniversary in 2023

Unveiling of the King Edward Fountain in Downtown Burlington 1910 Photo: Burlington Historical Society

2023 marks Burlington’s 150th anniversary. The journey to Burlington’s sesquicentennial anniversary began in 1873 when the villages of Wellington Square and Port Nelson merged to become the Village of Burlington. The Village of Burlington became the Town of Burlington in 1914 and the City of Burlington in 1974.

Throughout the year, some events or programs will have added features to help commemorate the anniversary and will be marked with a new identifier for the occasion. More information on those events or programs will be shared when details are ready.

Burlington 150 Identifier

To help mark the occasion, a graphic identifier has been designed to highlight events and opportunities for residents to celebrate Burlington’s anniversary. The identifier was designed to capture the complexity and beauty of the land and the people.

•          The plus symbol is in recognition of the Indigenous history of the land that goes beyond 150 years. We honour the diverse Indigenous peoples that have lived in this area and we acknowledge that Burlington is on Treaty Lands of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation

•          The identifier uses four shapes and colours to represent Burlington:

o          Green represents nature and the land.

o          Yellow symbolizes unity and our multi-cultural community.

o          Light blue symbolizes freedom as we continue to live in peace and harmony

o          Orange represents commitment to Indigenous Truth and Reconciliation.

