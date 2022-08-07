Burlington man still missing, Police release photo

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is seeking the public’s assistance is locating a missing Burlington man.

Jeffrey Graham (56) of Burlington was last seen at approximately 9:00 am on August 3, 2022 in the area of Torrance Street and Lakeshore Road in Burlington. Jeffrey was driving a white Dodge Ram at the time he was last seen. Jeffrey was last seen fueling his white Dodge Ram at the Petro Canada station located at 9266 Guelph Line in Campbellville on August 3, 2022 at approximately 10:00 am (). The Dodge Ram has Ontario licence plate BP60029 and has two unique stickers on the rear window:

1. “The Stig” (from Top Gear)

2. Toronto Maple Leafs

Jeffrey is described as:

Male

White

Approximately 5’7” tall, 170 lbs. (slim build)

Dark grey hair (buzz cut) with a beard

Wearing a white or grey shirt, beige shorts, black baseball hat, thick/round glasses and blue and white New Balance running shoes

A photo of Jeffrey is attached.

Police and his family are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with information about him or his possible location to contact police through 9-1-1 or via the non-emergency line at 905 825 4777.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. ” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

A person can be reported missing at any time – there is no 24 hour waiting period. If you are concerned for someone’s immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a person as missing to the Halton Regional Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 905-825-4777.