Friday , 21 July 2023
News

Burlington man arrested in sexual assault on young male

July 20, 2023

The Halton Regional Police Service – Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit has arrested a male in relation to the sexual assault of a young boy in Burlington.

Last Thursday at approximately 8:25pm, police say a victim was assaulted in a vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Guelph Line and Upper Middle Road in Burlington.  The suspect and victim are known to one another.

The following day, investigators arrested Rico Salvador Roman (51) of Burlington.  He has been charged with:

Sexual Assault

Sexual Interference

Roman was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims in relation to Roman and are asking anyone with information, or anyone who has been victimized by him to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Victims of violence and/or sexual assault can contact the Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit at 905-825-4777 for support.

Previous post Hamilton man dies in single-car collision in Ancaster

