Burlington loose leaf collection program starts in November

The City of Burlington’s loose-leaf collection program starts on Monday, Nov. 14. Residents are encouraged to check the leaf collection schedule and zone map. Each collection zone will have only one pick-up. Loose-leaves placed after the zone start date will not be collected.

Residents planning on using the service are reminded that this program is weather dependent. Freezing rain or snow can cause delays or even cancel the program. Always be prepared to bag your leaves for Halton Region’s Yard Waste Pick-up or mulch them to help your lawns and gardens grow.

If the collection is delayed or cancelled due to weather or other circumstances, residents can call 905-335-7777 for updated information. Updates will also be posted on burlington.ca/leafcollection as well as the City’s social media channels.

To ensure the safety of collection crews and avoid damaging equipment, please keep the loose-leaf piles free of debris and sticks. Leaves mixed with debris and waste will not be collected. Please help prevent flooding by keeping catch basins and ditches clear of leaves.

To ensure a successful pick-up, residents can:

• Rake leaves to the edge of the curb or roadway in a loose pile no more than two days before your pick-up date

• Do not place leaves in bike lanes or on sidewalks or pathways

• Prevent flooding by not placing leaves over storm drains

• Remove basketball nets, cars and other obstructions from the road during pick-up dates

• Avoid placing garbage bags, bins, blue boxes or green carts on top of loose-leaf piles

After the collection program is complete, any remaining leaves should be placed in yard-waste bags for curb side collection by Halton Region.

As a greener alternative, residents can mulch their leaves with their lawn mower to help feed the soil for the spring.

Enrico Scalera, Director of Roads, Parks and Forestry

“In order to increase the availability for residents to use the City’s loose-leaf collection service, we have consolidated the pickup schedule to three weeks and moved this year’s collection dates back one week in the hope that more leaves can be collected before the winter weather arrives. Please monitor the weather as your collection date approaches. If snow or freezing rain is forecasted, be prepared to bag or mulch your leaves. Mulching leaves with your mower is the most environmentally friendly option to add nutrients and naturally fertilize your lawn.”