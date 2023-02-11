Saturday , 11 February 2023
Burlington Library receives funding to improve accessibility

February 11, 20231 Mins read76 Views

Karina Gould, MP was at Burlington Public Library Friday to , highlight projects led by the Burlington Public Library that received $77,969 in funding under the Small Projects component of the Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF).  

The Small Projects component of the EAF provides funding to organizations for small-scale construction, renovation or retrofit projects that enable persons with disabilities to live and work in more inclusive and accessible communities. Grant funding can be up to $100,000 per project. 

Projects may enable a child with a visual impairment to participate in community activities or make it possible for a person who uses a wheelchair to access his or her place of work.

The Burlington announcement detailed the installing of accessible door openers in library branches.

The EAF is a federal grants and contributions program that supports construction projects across Canada that improve the accessibility, safety and inclusion of persons with disabilities in our communities. The program helps provide vital accessible infrastructure such as ramps, automatic doors and accessible washrooms. It directly supports organizations so they can offer programs, services and employment opportunities to persons with disabilities. 

 Said MP Gould, “Public libraries are important hubs in our communities, and spaces where everyone should feel welcome. Building a more inclusive Canada takes a lot of work, but it’s important work that must be done. Thanks to the Enabling Accessibility Fund, the Government of Canada has been able to support the Burlington Public Library.”

