Burlington Landmark–The Queen’s Head to close

The landmark Queen’s Head Pub in downtown Burlington is closing its doors in September, Owner Ed Catley posted the news on social media citing “circumstances beyond my control.” He went on the say that the closure “was not one that we had foreseen and therefore not one we had ever contemplated.”

For decades the pub had been one of downtown Burlington’s premier destinations. Its proximity to Burlington City Hall made it an ideal venue for business lunches and relaxing after work. A group of retired journalists, mostly from the Hamilton Spectator held regular lunches there. With the loss of the Queen’s Head and the closure of Emma’s Back Porch during the pandemic, Burlington has lost two of its most distinctive gathering places.