Arts

Burlington inviting local artists to pitch in on Culture Days: a national event

The City of Burlington is calling for local artists, cultural professionals and creative organizations to host free, interactive in-person or online events and activities during the 14th annual Culture Days.

Culture Days will take place from Sept. 22 to Oct. 15, 2023.

Anyone wishing  to host a Culture Days event, can register their event online with Culture Days at culturedays.ca. For more information about participating in Culture Days, contact Adam Belovari at 905-

About Culture Days

Culture Days has become the largest cultural event in Canada, attracting an estimated 2.5 million annual attendees to thousands of free activities and performances hosted by artists, cultural organizations and municipalities in hundreds of communities across Canada. Visit culturedays.ca for more information.

