Wednesday , 19 April 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Burlington Hydro donates $10,000 to Burlington Food Bank
News

Burlington Hydro donates $10,000 to Burlington Food Bank

April 19, 20231 Mins read116 Views
Jennifer Smith, Burlington Hydro’s Executive Vice President Corporate, and Gerry Smallengange, President and CEO present Robin Bailey, Executive Director of the Burlington Food Bank with a cheque for $10,000 to support the Food Bank’s ongoing work in Burlington. ----

The Burlington Food Bank is a beneficiary of Burlington Hydro’s campaign to encourage its customers to sign up for paperless e-billing. With every new customer registration, a $5 donation has been set aside for the Burlington Food Bank. The successful six-month campaign saw 1,350 customers sign up for e- billing. The goal was to alleviate paper clutter and do it in a manner that would bring benefit to the community – specifically, the Burlington Food Bank.

Today, Gerry Smallegange, President and CEO, Burlington Hydro Inc. and Executive Vice President Corporate, Jennifer Smith, rounded the donation up to $10,000 and handed over a cheque to the Burlington Food Bank’s Executive Director, Robin Bailey.

“We’re thrilled to have run a campaign that encouraged more customers to sign up for our paperless e-billing service while supporting the tremendous work and contributions of the Burlington Food Bank,” said Gerry Smallegange.

“The Burlington Food Bank is so thankful to organizations like Burlington Hydro that support our much needed efforts to assist those that struggle with food security. We have experienced an increase in Food Bank usage and are truly thankful for this support,” said Robin Bailey, Executive Director, Burlington Food Bank.

The Burlington Food Bank provides fresh and non-perishable food, as well as toiletries and cleaning supplies to the community and supports over 20 emergency food programs across the city. Food Bank services lend a helping hand to address the increased needs of local families who are struggling to keep food on the table in these challenging economic times.

Previous post Halton Police arrest softball coach in sex assault charges

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

“Whole of Hamilton” approach to Hamilton’s housing affordability crisis

April 19, 2023
Arts

Celebrate Earth Day and World Book Day with gritLIT, which is now underway

April 19, 2023
News

Burlington Hydro donates $10,000 to Burlington Food Bank

April 19, 2023
News

Halton Police arrest softball coach in sex assault charges

April 19, 2023

Related Articles

News

“Whole of Hamilton” approach to Hamilton’s housing affordability crisis

As the realization takes hold that addressing Hamilton’s housing crisis must primarily...

By April 19, 2023
News

Halton Police arrest softball coach in sex assault charges

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has made an arrest following a...

By April 19, 2023
News

Teen badly hurt in mountain pedestrian auto collision

Hamilton Police are investigating a serious accident Monday night involving an 18-year-old...

By April 19, 2023
News

Hamilton Federal Workers take to the streets as CPAC strike begins

About 155,000 federal government employees are on the picket lines today as...

By April 19, 2023