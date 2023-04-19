Burlington Hydro donates $10,000 to Burlington Food Bank

The Burlington Food Bank is a beneficiary of Burlington Hydro’s campaign to encourage its customers to sign up for paperless e-billing. With every new customer registration, a $5 donation has been set aside for the Burlington Food Bank. The successful six-month campaign saw 1,350 customers sign up for e- billing. The goal was to alleviate paper clutter and do it in a manner that would bring benefit to the community – specifically, the Burlington Food Bank.

Today, Gerry Smallegange, President and CEO, Burlington Hydro Inc. and Executive Vice President Corporate, Jennifer Smith, rounded the donation up to $10,000 and handed over a cheque to the Burlington Food Bank’s Executive Director, Robin Bailey.

“We’re thrilled to have run a campaign that encouraged more customers to sign up for our paperless e-billing service while supporting the tremendous work and contributions of the Burlington Food Bank,” said Gerry Smallegange.

“The Burlington Food Bank is so thankful to organizations like Burlington Hydro that support our much needed efforts to assist those that struggle with food security. We have experienced an increase in Food Bank usage and are truly thankful for this support,” said Robin Bailey, Executive Director, Burlington Food Bank.

The Burlington Food Bank provides fresh and non-perishable food, as well as toiletries and cleaning supplies to the community and supports over 20 emergency food programs across the city. Food Bank services lend a helping hand to address the increased needs of local families who are struggling to keep food on the table in these challenging economic times.