Burlington Hit-and-run claims life of 8-year-old

May 4, 20231 Mins read191 Views

What started out as a gathering pf parents and school children for a spring school concert has ended tragically with the death of an eight-year-old girl and the arrest of a 21-year-old driver now facing hit-and-run charges.

It was just after 5:30 PM Wednesday as parents and children were gathering at the school ahead of the a school concert  when the collision occurred. Police say a resident pulled into the school driveway and let an 8-year-old girl out of the car. As the child crossed the driveway towards the east entrance doors, she was struck by a white SUV, exiting the lot.  The SUV took off  without stopping, and turned westbound on Baldwin Street. Witnesses were able to get the vehicle license number and later that evening a 21-year-old was arrested.

The child was transported by ambulance to McMaster Children’s hospital for emergency medical treatment, but succumbed to her injuries..

If any members of the public witnessed the event or have information that they believe the police should be aware of Lead Investigator DC KRIPAK of the Halton Regional Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, at 905-825-4747 ext 5189.

Tips can be reported through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca

Previous post New executive director for Burlington Ontario Health Team

