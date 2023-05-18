Burlington Green electronic waste drive a success

The Electronic Recycling Association were on hand to support the BurlingtonGreens Zero Waste Extravaganza, hosted by BurlingtonGreen. The event, held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, brought the attracted more than 400 volunteers, exceeding the organizers’ expectations. The collected items will be refurbished and donated to charities and non-profit organizations in need.

For those who were unable to attend the event, residents can still play a part by following the drop-off instructions and locating a nearby drop-off point. Visit https://www.era.ca/locations-ca/ for more information on how to responsibly recycle your e-waste.

Additionally, ERA offers free shipping labels for next-day pickup from anywhere in Canada for those with only a few items. Click here to access the shipping label service.