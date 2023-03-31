Burlington gearing up for Earth Day with tree planting, events and tree giveaway

The City of Burlington and BurlingtonGreen are hosting Earth Day activities at various locations throughout the city.

In partnership with BurlingtonGreen, a tree planting event will take place at Millcroft Park, April 22 starting at 9:30 a.m., rain or shine. Advance registration at burlingtongreen.org is required. Space is limited.

Residents can visit the BurlingtonGreen Eco-Hub at Burlington Beach Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. where a variety of fun and family-friendly eco-activities will be taking place: pollinator seed ball making, cycling resources and giveaways, a guided tree walk, shoreline clean up, a repair cafe, e-bike raffle opportunity, and more.

More information about Earth Day, Tree Planting and the Community Clean Up Green Up can be found at burlingtongreen.org.

Tree Giveaway

The City of Burlington is giving away 500 trees to residents. To receive a free, four-to-five-foot tree, you must register in advance and have a vehicle able to safely transport the tree. There are several types of trees available. Quantities and types are limited.

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pick up time is dependent on the species selected.

Location: Roads, Parks and Forestry Operation Centre Parking Lot, 897 Cumberland Ave., Burlington

Registration is open now until April 18, 2023. To register for a tree, go to Get Involved Burlington. Quantities and tree species are limited.

BurlingtonGreen’s Annual Clean Up Green Up

Celebrating their 15-year anniversary, BurlingtonGreen is aiming to see 15,000 people participate in their annual Clean Up Green Up this year. Residents, schools, groups and businesses are invited to be a part of this city-wide event cleaning up litter from Burlington’s parks, school yards and neighbourhoods.