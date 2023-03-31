Saturday , 1 April 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Lifestyle Burlington gearing up for Earth Day with tree planting, events and tree giveaway
Lifestyle

Burlington gearing up for Earth Day with tree planting, events and tree giveaway

March 31, 20231 Mins read150 Views
Photo:THIRDMAN

The City of Burlington and BurlingtonGreen are hosting Earth Day activities at various locations throughout the city.

In partnership with BurlingtonGreen, a tree planting event will take place at Millcroft Park, April 22 starting at 9:30 a.m., rain or shine. Advance registration at burlingtongreen.org is required. Space is limited.

Residents can visit the BurlingtonGreen Eco-Hub at Burlington Beach Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. where a variety of fun and family-friendly eco-activities will be taking place: pollinator seed ball making, cycling resources and giveaways, a guided tree walk, shoreline clean up, a repair cafe, e-bike raffle opportunity, and more.

More information about Earth Day, Tree Planting and the Community Clean Up Green Up can be found at burlingtongreen.org.

Tree Giveaway

The City of Burlington is giving away 500 trees to residents. To receive a free, four-to-five-foot tree, you must register in advance and have a vehicle able to safely transport the tree. There are several types of trees available. Quantities and types are limited.

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pick up time is dependent on the species selected.

Location: Roads, Parks and Forestry Operation Centre Parking Lot, 897 Cumberland Ave., Burlington

Registration is open now until April 18, 2023. To register for a tree, go to Get Involved Burlington. Quantities and tree species are limited.

BurlingtonGreen’s Annual Clean Up Green Up

Celebrating their 15-year anniversary, BurlingtonGreen is aiming to see 15,000 people participate in their annual Clean Up Green Up this year. Residents, schools, groups and businesses are invited to be a part of this city-wide event cleaning up litter from Burlington’s parks, school yards and neighbourhoods.

Previous post Time for the Ancaster Lions Club Charity Craft and Gift Show

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Game-changing plan to reconfigure HSR service unveiled

March 31, 2023
Lifestyle

Young artists present their works as annual art auction in support of HHSC autism services is back

March 31, 2023
Lifestyle

Burlington gearing up for Earth Day with tree planting, events and tree giveaway

March 31, 2023
Lifestyle

Time for the Ancaster Lions Club Charity Craft and Gift Show

March 31, 2023

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Young artists present their works as annual art auction in support of HHSC autism services is back

April is Autism Awareness Month and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) McMaster Children’s...

By March 31, 2023
Lifestyle

Time for the Ancaster Lions Club Charity Craft and Gift Show

The Ancaster Lions Club Is holding its bi-annual Charity Craft and Gift...

By March 31, 2023
Lifestyle

Conservation Halton offers 14 different camping experiences for kids

 Registration is open for Conservation Halton’s Ways of the Woods summer camps...

By March 24, 2023
Lifestyle

Interesting speaker lineup for Hamilton Third Age Learning

Hamilton Third Age Learning (HTAL) is now offering subscriptions to a series...

By March 24, 2023