Burlington entrepreneur is example of “Buy Veteran” Campaign that encourages Canadians to Support Veteran Entrepreneurs

Prince’s Trust Canada (PTC), a national charity established by His Majesty The King, launches its 7th annual “Buy Veteran” awareness campaign to encourage people in Canada to celebrate and support Veterans by buying from and hiring Veteran-owned businesses. BuyVeteran.ca is a national directory that makes it easy to find local enterprises owned by current and former members of the Canadian Armed Forces and their families.

Military Veterans and honeybees may seem like an unlikely couple, but Veteran of 15 years, Vincent Sowa of Burlington founded Backed By Bees to inspire people to connect with nature, and to help protect the pollinators that support the world’s food supply: honeybees.

“Honey production is nature at work, and observing this process reminds us we are all intricately connected,” says Sowa.

“As a company backed by thousands of bees, we want to inspire people to connect with nature through products that they interact with on a daily basis,” he added. Backed by Bees brews honey-based sustainable alcohol and offers a variety of raw honey and whole local food that people drive far and wide for.

Sowa served in the Canadian Armed Forces for fifteen years – first in the regular force and then as a Naval Warfare Officer – before transitioning out of the military for his next phase in life. “I always knew I wanted to be an entrepreneur, but I wanted to do it in a way that was risk averse,” explains Sowa, “so I did an MBA at The University of Toronto and then began working in the finance sector for seven years in different roles to gain corporate experience.” Looking for fulfillment outside of corporate occupations, Sowa left the bank in 2018 to pursue his passion for bringing more sustainable products to the market and deepening the public’s connection to the natural world through Backed by Bees.

Sowa credits the Canadian Armed Forces as a key contributor to his entrepreneurial success.

“The military gave me the leadership and project management skills I needed as an entrepreneur. But above all, the military taught me critical thinking and the ability to organize chaos, something I do every day with such a multifaceted company,” explains Sowa.

Located in Burlington, Ontario, the Backed By Bees building invites visitors to interact with two million honeybees onsite and witness the fascinating pollination process in the pollinator garden. The garden allows visitors to peek into the busy life of bees as they work together to produce raw honey and pollinate much of our food supply.