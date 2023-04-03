Burlington Community hub wins recognition from Parks and Recreation Ontario

Burlington’s Orchard Community Hub has been awarded for Best Park or Facility Design by Parks and Recreation Ontario (PRO).

The award is presented for projects that demonstrate excellence in design of recreation and/or park facilities intended for public use. The park or facility must showcase uniqueness, innovation, and creativity for recreation use. Award applicants must demonstrate that they engaged in public consultation to determine the scope of the project and how the project was able to meet their community’s needs. Eligible projects include new builds and retrofits.

About the Orchard Community Hub

The Orchard Community Hub, located at 2400 Sutton Dr., in St Christopher’s Catholic Elementary School is a collaboration between the City of Burlington and the Orchard community in Burlington. It is a space for community groups of up to 40 to provide free activities, programs or events to Burlington residents. The activities or events can be on-going or a one-time opportunity that build community connections. To qualify for free use, programs and activities must be at no cost to participants. This could include training, community meetings, support groups, clubs, gatherings, cultural activities or other neighbourhood programs.

The Orchard Community Hub was officially opened in February 2023 and has held a winter holiday community gathering, a book share program, youth movie nights, crafting groups, fundraisers, line dancing and more.

There are two community hubs available in Burlington, one at Haber Community Hub 3040 Tim Dobbie Dr., in the Haber Community Centre, and the St Christopher/Orchard hub.