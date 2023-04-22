Burlington Chamber of Commerce Business After 5 well attended

There was a big turnout at COGECO headquarters in Oakville this week as the Burlington Chamber of Commerce held a Business After 5 evening of networking and connecting with fellow #BurlON Chamber members. The first 50 attendees received a free ticket to the Forge FC game at Tim Hortons Field against Winnipeg (Valour FC) on Saturday May 13th at 4pm. A new member reception started the festivities
Pic 800 Shelly Mcquade leads a new member workshop
Pic 826 Scott Bridger Burlington chamber membership mgr and bus development
