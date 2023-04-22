Sunday , 23 April 2023
Business

Burlington Chamber of Commerce Business After 5 well attended

Photography by Dave Gruggen

April 22, 20231 Mins read256 Views

There was a big turnout at COGECO headquarters in Oakville this week as the Burlington Chamber of Commerce held a Business After 5 evening of networking and connecting with fellow #BurlON Chamber members. The first 50 attendees received a free ticket to the Forge FC game at Tim Hortons Field against Winnipeg (Valour FC) on Saturday May 13th at 4pm. A new member reception started the festivities

Thomas Dennett, Samantha Henry ,Sharp Storytelling,  Dan Lawrie chair membership task force chamber
Cogeco sales team Chris Cadeau, Michael Letch, Benaz Shali, Kruno Rimac

Pic 800 Shelly Mcquade leads a new member workshop

 Scott Acton  Mgr, Stuart Aker  MGR Your TV , Tim Caddigan Director Cogeco Staff
Shelly Mcquade leads a new member workshop
Randy Smallbone new Chair of the Chamber board
Some of the guests
Sonia Abbas, Asswood Glen School  , Kristina Shea  K Vision

Pic 826  Scott Bridger Burlington chamber membership mgr and bus  development


Matt Wickham VP and GM customer experience Cogeco  Host speaks to  members
Scott Bridger Burlington Chamber Membership Manager and business development
