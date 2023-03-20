Burlington Chamber of Commerce Announces 2023 Business Excellence Award Finalists

The Burlington Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for its 2023 Business Excellence Awards, presented by RBC.

The Chamber has named 24 local organizations as potential winners of awards in a variety of categories. Award nominations are based on overall business excellence and the criteria include excellence in business leadership, community contributions, entrepreneurship, environment, employee welfare, innovation, and market growth.

The finalists are:

Employer of the Year Award

Ritestart Limited

LJM Developments

Continuum II Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tourism Award

Backed By Bees

Boston Pizza Burlington North

Mandarin Burlington

Heritage Award

Winner To Be Announced

Not-For-Profit Award

Burlington Public Library

Burlington Soccer Club

Drury Lane Theatrical Productions

Retail & Wholesale Award

Bocana Boutique

glamjulz

She’s Got Leggz

Service – Small Award

Bartimaeus Inc.

Hearing Well Matters!

Oakstone Wealth

Shifra Homes Inc.

The Dance Station

Service – Large Award

Baumer Canada

Carson Law Office Professional Corporation

Spectrum Airways

The Healing Path Chiropractic and Wellness Centre

Women Business Leaders Award

Winner To Be Announced

Yong Entrepreneur Award

Kristin Wooton – Balanced Integrative Health

Dale Gray – Creature Comforts HVAC Inc.

Michael Salisbury – Strong Private Wealth of Raymond James

While the list of finalists is now public information, the names of the winners remain a closely guarded secret. The winners will be announced at the 2023 Business Excellence Awards Gala set for May 23rd at the Burlington Convention Centre.

Anyone interested in attending the Gala, please visit the Burlington Chamber's website to purchase your ticket.

