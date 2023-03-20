Burlington Chamber of Commerce Announces 2023 Business Excellence Award Finalists

The Burlington Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for its 2023 Business Excellence Awards, presented by RBC.
The Chamber has named 24 local organizations as potential winners of awards in a variety of categories. Award nominations are based on overall business excellence and the criteria include excellence in business leadership, community contributions, entrepreneurship, environment, employee welfare, innovation, and market growth.
The finalists are:
Employer of the Year Award
Ritestart Limited
LJM Developments
Continuum II Inc.
Food, Beverage & Tourism Award
Backed By Bees
Boston Pizza Burlington North
Mandarin Burlington
Heritage Award
Winner To Be Announced
Not-For-Profit Award
Burlington Public Library
Burlington Soccer Club
Drury Lane Theatrical Productions
Retail & Wholesale Award
Bocana Boutique
glamjulz
She’s Got Leggz
Service – Small Award
Bartimaeus Inc.
Hearing Well Matters!
Oakstone Wealth
Shifra Homes Inc.
The Dance Station
Service – Large Award
Baumer Canada
Carson Law Office Professional Corporation
Spectrum Airways
The Healing Path Chiropractic and Wellness Centre
Women Business Leaders Award
Winner To Be Announced
Yong Entrepreneur Award
Kristin Wooton – Balanced Integrative Health
Dale Gray – Creature Comforts HVAC Inc.
Michael Salisbury – Strong Private Wealth of Raymond James
While the list of finalists is now public information, the names of the winners remain a closely guarded secret. The winners will be announced at the 2023 Business Excellence Awards Gala set for May 23rd at the Burlington Convention Centre.
Anyone interested in attending the Gala, please visit the Burlington Chamber’s website to purchase your ticket.
